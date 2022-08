¿Seguirá el Líbano el camino de Sri Lanka? La crisis que atraviesa el país está acabando con su moneda, su PIB y sus existencias de pan

Lebanon bread crisis is caused by a few things: wheat quantity is reportedly limited bc : bakeries claim not enough wheat and flour – 80% of wheat is from Ukraine and Russia 2. No wheat storage capacity since the Beirut blast damaged silos BUT reality is far from being just that pic.twitter.com/yFjk1Gvn81

— Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) July 29, 2022