Según la premier escocesa, la escasez de combustible y alimentos es culpa del Brexit – Télam

Worries about supply chain problems understandable. Many of these issues have been caused/exacerbated by Brexit & UK gov has duty to find solutions fast. @scotgov will help all we can & I have activated our resilience unit. In meantime, Id urge people to buy responsibly. https://t.co/9CCT4w6ydt

Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 24, 2021