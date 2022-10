siete muertos y nueve heridos entre los puestos de comida

russians hit a market in avdiivka in eastern ukraine this morning. fascists did it during the busiest hour making sure they slaughter as many civilian ukrainians as possible.

this is not a war. this is terrorism. this is genocide. pic.twitter.com/x0ch2kz7Us

— вареничок.еріставі 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@maksymeristavi) October 12, 2022