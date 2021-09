“Sobreviven comiendo saltamontes y hojas de cactus”

🐛🐜🦗 ❝In the morning, I prepare this plate of insects.

It’s been 8 months that my children and I have been eating this every day.❞

🚨 More than 1.1 million people in southern #Madagascar are unable to feed themselves due to the country’s most acute #drought in 4 decades. pic.twitter.com/JUItQwGHjR

— WFP Africa (@WFP_Africa) June 24, 2021