sostiene que ser gay y estar perseguido «no es suficiente» para pedir asilo

«We will not be able to sustain an asylum system if, in effect, simply being gay, or a woman, or fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient to qualify for protection»

Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives speech on asylum lawshttps://t.co/nMknw7Zk6v pic.twitter.com/Eel0s0xPSX

— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 26, 2023