su abrazo a Macron, sus mofas de Putin y sus bromas a Trudeau sobre el tamaño de su avión

A conversation at the G7 summit today

—

Boris Johnson: «Jackets on? Jackets off? Can we take our clothes off? We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.»

Justin Trudeau: «We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display.»pic.twitter.com/QrNXYfnKi7

— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 26, 2022