Suben a 350 los muertos de una secta en Kenia por ayunar para ver a Jesucristo

The Shakahola massacre is the worst breach of security in the history of our Country. To avert a repeat of this tragedy, the Government will relentlessly push for legal reforms to tame rogue preachers who misuse the scriptures to mislead their followers and indoctrinate them… pic.twitter.com/p0Xnq7zNeK

— Kithure Kindiki (@KindikiKithure) July 11, 2023