Taiwán vuelve a denunciar una incursión china de 4 buques y 15 aviones militares

15 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities. pic.twitter.com/PSN1VHWy1X

— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 12, 2023