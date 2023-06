«Tengo flemas y picazón en la garganta aunque lleve mascarilla»

UPDATE: @NYSDEC has extended the Air Quality Health Advisory for NYC until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, June 9. All New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity and stay inside when possible. Wear a high-quality mask (N95 or KN95) if you go outside. Learn more: https://t.co/Z3QnOffmsF pic.twitter.com/laPjJbKYvF

— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 8, 2023