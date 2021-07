Tragedia en Alemania: Merkel recorre las áreas devastadas por las inundaciones – Télam

Today I went to Rochefort and Pepinster. I saw the devastation caused by the floods.

My heart ached as I met people who have lost their homes, the savings of a lifetime.

I told them: Europe is with you. We are with you in mourning and we will be with you in rebuilding. pic.twitter.com/VLcHKk8hKo

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 17, 2021