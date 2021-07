Tras el estallido de violencia, se reanudó el juicio contra Zuma en Sudáfrica – Télam

I started the day with a visit to Ndofaya Mall guided by Gauteng Premier David Makhura & Centre Manager Mxolisi Duma to assess the damage caused by the recent looting & vandalism. 10 people died here during a stampede as looters stormed the mall. #MandelaDay #CleanUpSA #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/jjUBF12ree

Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021