tras Londres, descubren que el virus lleva meses circulando por Nueva York

#Polio being detected in sewage samples in New York 🇺🇸 is another sign that polio anywhere is a threat to children everywhere. Important to vaccinate all children and fully fund the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and #EndPolio for good. https://t.co/PknHQtOfC8

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 12, 2022