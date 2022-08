Tres componentes de Pussy Riot son detenidas en Suiza por un grafiti protesta contra la guerra en Ucrania

⚡️⚡️⚡️

Pussy Riot Masha @all_mary , Lucy @lcshtn and Taso are detained in Rubigen, Switzerland for trying to make an anti war action

they’ve been taken to the police station in HANDCUFFS

police forced to delete pictures of girls in handcuffs

— olga borisova (@borissssova) August 29, 2022