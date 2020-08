Turquía amenaza con la guerra a Grecia

In addition to three naval trainings with allies in 48 hours, Turkish corvette TCG BÜYÜKADA and Italian destroyer ITS DURAND DE LA PENNE have conducted maritime trainings at South of Cyprus Island on 28 August 2020. https://t.co/LQNkjvwTYy

— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 28, 2020