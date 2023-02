Ucrania hackea una reunión de Zoom de un grupo prorrusos, los amenaza y los trolea con el himno nacional

Nice. Ukraine’s security service hacked a zoom-call between moscow and the quislings in Ukraine. And officially notified the latter that they’re charged with treason.

And then let them listen to 🇺🇦 anthem.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/DAn6bvl5Nb

— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 4, 2023