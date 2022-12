Un avión AWAC, un caza F-15, un Boeing C-40B… así ha sido el despligue de seguridad y escolta que llevó a Zelenski a la Casa Blanca

I thank @POTUS for the warm welcome and I deeply appreciate all the support of the U.S. and the American people. I am confident that together we will be able to secure a better, prosperous and free future for both of our nations. Ukraine’s victory will also be America’s victory. pic.twitter.com/OhclRtwIJy

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 22, 2022