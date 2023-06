Un avión pequeño se estrella cerca de Washington tras ser interceptado por aviones militares: el piloto no respondía

A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, VA around 3:30 PM ET on June 4. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, TN and was bound for @LIMacArthur in New York. The FAA and @NTSB will investigate.

