Un barco de Médicos Sin Fronteras encuentra a 10 migrantes muertos en una barcaza con 100 personas a bordo

10 avoidable deaths. Like the other 1,225 who have lost their lives in crossing the #Med since the beginning of the year. 10 persons who died from suffocation, after 13 hours adrift at sea. The deadly central #Med route. How can we accept this in 2021? Photo ©Candida Lobes pic.twitter.com/0thOsa6btS

— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 16, 2021