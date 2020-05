Un calendario con líderes nazis desata protestas en la República Checa

Products that glorify the worst criminals in human history are unbearable. I cannot understand that someone makes, sells or buys such trash. I am glad that a discussion has arisen in 🇨🇿 that has suffered so much from the Nazis as to whether you want to tolerate this any further. https://t.co/rHkYUU32ZQ

— Christoph Israng (@velvyslanec_SRN) May 25, 2020