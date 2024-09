Un enorme despliegue policial protege a Netanyahu en Nueva York de manifestantes proPalestina

🚨 BREAKING: Thousands are marching to the UN to denounce the architect of the genocide in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu, set to address world leaders on the floor of the UN. The people say: ARREST NETANYAHU FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! Hands off Lebanon! End the genocide in Gaza!… pic.twitter.com/BvtPxd5nnS

— The People’s Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) September 26, 2024