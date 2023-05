Un exmarine estrangula y mata a un imitador de Michael Jackson en el metro de Nueva York

Video originally posted to https://t.co/vDzD1x1UI4 on May 1 showing Jordan Neely being held in a chokehold for close to four minutes.

Not 15 minutes.

The video does not show how the incident began.

Once he stopped struggling, he was released.

If you witness a scene like this,… pic.twitter.com/Zpva0XLNZb

— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) May 4, 2023