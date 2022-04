Un hombre armado mata a dos niños y a una cuidadora en una guardería del oeste de Rusia

⚡️ A man shot two children and a nanny, after which he committed suicide in the Riabinka kindergarten in Veshkaima village, Ulyanovsk region, Russia. Local authorities confirmed the fact of the shooting and the data on four dead. The attacker’s motives are unknown. pic.twitter.com/rGIOgUgbr5

— Flash (@Flash43191300) April 26, 2022