Un hombre considerado como «peligroso» prende fuego a una tienda en el interior del Parlamento de Rumanía y se da a la fuga

Around 300 people were forced to evacuate from the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest after a man set fire in a visitors’ area after reportedly getting into an argument. No injuries reported so far

— DELUH 🇨🇭ヽ༼ ͠° ͟ ͜ʖ ͡° ༽ノ🇷🇺 (@DON_GambleFi) September 17, 2024