Un hombre paga las facturas de 36 familias para que no les corten el gas o la luz durante las Navidades | Blog Mundo Global

The season of giving is here. Michael Esmond paid off 36 families’ utility bills. He found out who was at risk of having their power turned off. He spent $4,600 making their holidays a little less stressful.

Instead of warnings, the families received these cards. @weartv pic.twitter.com/7C3YGcy3oG

— Danielle Apolinar (@DanielleApoNews) December 17, 2019