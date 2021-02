Un irlandés se inventa una carta de un falso empleador para poder viajar a Tenerife

Gardaí at Dublin Airport checking ‘reasonable excuse’ for international travel were provided this letter, found to be false. €500 fine issued.

“COVID-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.”

