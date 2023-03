Un musulmán muere linchado en India tras ser acusado de poseer carne de vaca

«I went to the police station to ask about my uncle’s whereabouts. However, they misbehaved and were asked to leave the police station. When I asked again, I was abused and told, «Those people didn’t chop you; you people should be chopped.» «Get out of https://t.co/kPY0xRDdMi… https://t.co/XE4OiR61Tr

— Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 9, 2023