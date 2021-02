Un niño de 12 años mata a un ladrón que había disparado a su abuela cuando entró a robar

#NEW: A 12-year-old Goldsboro boy fired off shots at two masked robbers who broke in & shot his grandmother, Linda Ellis. One of those robbers died from their injuries.

At 6, we speak to the family about the frightening ordeal & give an update on “Miss Linda’s” condition. pic.twitter.com/q7yvwPXS9j

— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 13, 2021