Un nuevo ataque ruso a una parada de autobús en Donetsk causa ocho muertos y cuatro heridos, varios de ellos niños

russia continues to deliberately kill civilians. Today 🇷🇺 shelled town of Toretsk. According to the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, 7 civilians+1 policeman were killed, 4 civilians injured, including 3 children. Stop russia now!#russiaisaterroriststate pic.twitter.com/GuXmM2gBZ7

— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 4, 2022