Un nuevo tiroteo masivo en EE UU deja al menos cinco víctimas mortales, dos de ellas policías

American gun violence data in 2021, as of April 29th:

–6,132 deaths

–11,182 injuries

–166 mass shootings

–106 children killed

–217 children injured

–370 teenagers killed

–887 teenagers injured

–387 defensive use incidents

–640 unintentional shootings

-196 murder-suicides

— Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) April 29, 2021