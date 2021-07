Un policía de EE UU usa música de Taylor Swift como ‘escudo’ al ser grabado

Cop Plays Taylor Swift to Prevent Video Sharing of Him Harassing Protesters ‼️

A cop demanded we move #Justice4StevenTaylor banners. We asked him why. He pulled out his phone & played a Taylor Swift song.

“You can record all you want, I just know it can’t be posted to YouTube.” pic.twitter.com/avpf1LUvCd

— Anti Police-Terror Project (@APTPaction) July 1, 2021