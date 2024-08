Un policía herido en un atentado contra una sinagoga en el sur de Francia

A terrorist attack has targeted a synagogue in southern France with an explosion.

Cars, one of which contained a gas bottle, were set on fire this Saturday morning in front of the synagogue Beth Yaacov in La Grande-Motte.

The explosion injured a municipal police officer. pic.twitter.com/ydmZHtSi5s

— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) August 24, 2024