Un presunto cazador furtivo muere en Sudáfrica aplastado por una estampida de elefantes mientras huía del parque

[Thread] MEDIA RELEASE – SUSPECTED POACHER KILLED BY ELEPHANTS IN THE KNP

South African National Parks (SANParks) today, 18 April 2021 reported the death of a suspected poacher in the Kruger National Park (KNP) and the arrest of one accomplice which took place yesterday /…

— Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 18, 2021