Una explosión mató a una persona en un restaurante en Uganda – Télam

I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others.

It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators.

Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 24, 2021