una madre mata a sus tres hijos y después se quita la vida

BREAKING: Danbury police confirm Whaley St. deaths are a triple murder/suicide. They identified those involed as Sonia Loja, 36, and her three kids–Junior Panjon, 12; Joselyn Panjon, 10; Jonael Panjon, 5. Police say Loja strangled her three children, then hung herself. @News12CT

— Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) July 28, 2022