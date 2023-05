Una mujer ebria llega conduciendo su coche hasta el borde de una playa en Florida

Today, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water after speeding 50mph past beachgoers, almost hitting a child. Driver Sarah Ramsammy, 26, Orlando, is charged with DUI (0.153 BAC), reckless driving & failure to obey a traffic control device. pic.twitter.com/3WbMqc5vrO

— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 28, 2023