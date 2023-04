Una mujer sospechosa y una estatuilla rellena de explosivos, todo lo que se sabe del atentado contra el bloguero ruso Tatarsky

They say that Tatarsky was given a figurine. Inside the figurine was 200g TNT.

You can be sure that this could only have happen with inside knowledge. There are Russian infightings ongoing and this is how it looks like. Somebody sent Prigozhin a message.#SanktPetersburg… pic.twitter.com/RUhzBCPxma

— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) April 2, 2023