una niña ucraniana celebra su primer cumpleaños ante la tumba de su padre, héroe de guerra muerto

This is the daughter of the Ukrainian defender Vladyslav Soldat. The girl visited her father’s grave on her birthday. He died in battles w russian invaders. Baby’s father is a hero, but he would never see her growing. A never-ending pain #MLRSforUkraineNow

Photo @DefenceU pic.twitter.com/ToTTIK1x95

— Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) June 12, 2022