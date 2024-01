Zelenski agradece a España y a Pedro Sánchez su «inquebrantable apoyo» durante la presidencia del Consejo de UE

I thank the outgoing @eu2023es for its unwavering support. These six months were crucial for Ukraine’s and the EU’s future. The Spanish presidency and @Sanchezcastejon made every effort to bring our shared goal closer: a strong and united EU with Ukraine as an integral part.

