Zelenski pide a los republicanos durante su visita a Estados Unidos que se desbloquee la ayuda a Ucrania

In the United States Senate, I had a friendly and candid conversation.

I informed members of the U.S. Senate about Ukraine’s current military and economic situation, the significance of sustaining vital U.S. support, and answered their questions.

I am grateful to Senate…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 12, 2023