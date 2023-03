Zelenski publica el vídeo del impacto de un misil en un bloque de pisos en Zaporiyia que ha causado un muerto y 25 heridos

Zaporizhzhia. Right now, residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at.

This must not become «just another day» in 🇺🇦 or anywhere else in the world. The world needs greater unity and determination to defeat Russian terror faster and protect lives. pic.twitter.com/YnocW2yVaU

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2023