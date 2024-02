La OMS logra acceder al Hospital Naser de Gaza y evacuar a 14 pacientes que se encontraban en estado crítico

After two days of being denied entry into the Nasser Medical Complex in #Gaza, yesterday @WHO and partners were allowed to go inside to assess the patients. As a result, lifesaving medical referral of 14 critical patients was facilitated. Two patients needed continuous manual… pic.twitter.com/7iS65vG61y

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 19, 2024