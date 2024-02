La Policía canadiense acusa a un hombre de asesinar a sus tres hijos, su mujer y una joven más

29yo Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, of Carman, has been charged with 5 counts of First Degree Murder in relation to the deaths of a 30yo female, their 3 children; 6yo daughter, 4yo son & 2.5-month-old daughter, and 17yo female. All 5 victims lived together in Carman, MB. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/9goooPbnRz

— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 12, 2024