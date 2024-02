«Mételos a todos en la cárcel para que no maten»

OK let’s see:

World’s highest murder rate = world’s highest amount of murderers on the streets

Solution?

Put them all in jail so they can’t kill anymore.

Result:

World’s highest incarceration rate / safest country in the Western Hemisphere

It’s not rocket science 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2c7XpES6Pv

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 14, 2024