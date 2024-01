se incendia un motor y aterriza de emergencia en Miami

NEW INFO: FAA says “post flight inspection revealed a SOFTBALL SIZE HOLE above the #2 engine” of Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo flight that suffered an engine fire over Miami late Thursday.

Successful emergency landing, great work by the crew!

